WATCH: Woman falls down stairs as couple continues shooting reel

Creating content for social media become a daily routine for many youngsters, which often leads to viral moments.

A recent clip went viral on social media capturing a boy and girl making a reel to the famous Bollywood song, “O Lal Dupatte Wali” It was not their reel that caught the attention of the netizens but the incident captured in the background.

In the background of the reel, another couple can be seen making their content with another individual recording them.

The man lifts the girl and starts swinging to record a dramatic moment but unfortunately, he loses his balance and the girl can be seen tumbling down the stairs.

The people standing nearby rushed to help her, but the couple kept dancing to the Bollywood song “O Lal Dupatte Wali”, to complete their reel.

Shared on June 5, this video has garnered over 900,000 views.

Here’s the viral video: