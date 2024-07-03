Zubab Rana drops jaws in new pictures from New York

Showbiz starlet Zubab Rana looked breathtakingly beautiful in her latest pictures on Instagram as she lived her ‘Sex and The City’ dream in New York.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon, Zubab Rana treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new pictures, slaying a stunning Western fit.

The four-visuals gallery, captioned with, “living my SATC dream,” and a white heart emoji, captured the fashionista in a white, floor-length gown, paired with silver single-strap heels and a red bag. She styled the look with a pair of small studs, a striking red pout and beachy waves.

Thousands of her followers showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Notably, the celebrity is not only a social media darling but is also one of the very few versatile stars of the industry who has experimented with multiple genres in her limited career span.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zubab Rana is currently being seen as Shazma, in the drama serial ‘Khudsar’, also featuring Sehar Afzal, Humayoun Ashraf, Rizwan Ali Jaffri, Arslan Khan, Rahat Ghani and Imran Aslam among others.

Syed Faisal and Syed Ali Bukhari directorial, written by Asma Sayani, ‘Khudsar’ airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

