I did not allow VPNs to be banned: PTA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman hoped that a large number of applications would be received for registration of a Virtual Private Network (VPN), ARY News reported.

Speaking during the meeting of the Senate Standing on Information and Technology , the PTA chairman reaffirmed the authority’s stance on the registration of service providers.

“We have taken a stand on the issue of VPN ban (in Pakistan), and I did not allow VPNs to be banned,” he added.

The PTA chairman said that the registration process for VPN service providers began on December 19, with two internet service providers already submitting their license applications.

Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman said that in a meeting with Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), he that international models be considered for VPN registration. The PTA has been in consultation with relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth registration process.

Earlier, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman, Dr. Raghib Naeemi said VPN use is not inherently unlawful or un-Islamic, but its misuse for accessing illegal or unethical content is considered inappropriate.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, CII Chairman Dr. Raghib Naeemi shared his perspectives on VPN usage, legal reforms, and social issues.

If Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage leads to blasphemy, religious defamation, or spreading unrest, it becomes un-Islamic and illegal, Raghib Naeem said.

He said Article 19 allows freedom of expression within limits ensuring respect for religion, national integrity, and social harmony.

Internet users in Pakistan are set to experience a sigh of relief with the installation of a modern undersea cable connecting Africa to the South Asian country

The modern cable is expected to be connected in the coming days, the sources said, and that the cable, which is part of a larger program, will stretch 45,000 kilometers and have a capacity of 180 terabits per second.

The installation process is currently in its final stages. Once connected, the cable is expected to increase internet speeds, particularly for social media apps and other online services.