Wahab Riaz makes explosive revelations about Pakistan team

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s senior manager Wahab Riaz made startling revelation about the team environment after their early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The former pace bowler submitted his report on the team’s performance to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in which he revealed the reasons behind the Men in Green’s shocking exit from the tournament, sources said.

Echoing white-ball coach Gary Kirsten’s remarks, he has said that the Pakistan team lacked unity during the T20 World Cup 2024 as they lost close ties against the United States of America (USA) and India.

According to Wahab Riaz, there was a need for comprehensive planning to improve the performance of the team.

Pakistan’s journey in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 saw an end in the group stage after they were stunned by the USA in their opening game.

Babar Azam’s men then faced archrivals India and were defeated in a close tie as Pakistan’s batting order tumbled while chasing a target of 120.

Read more: ‘No one supports anyone’: Gary Kirsten on Pakistan team’s unity

Following their horror run in the marquee event, coach Gary Kristen expressed concerns over the lack of unity within the team, stating that no one supports anyone in the team, and instead, were working in isolation, sources had said.

He stated that he has never witnessed such a situation in his coaching career, having worked with multiple teams in the past.

Gary Kirsten also pointed out that the team’s skill level is significantly lagging as compared to the rest of the world. “Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when,” he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2009 champions finished third in Group A standings with four points in four matches.