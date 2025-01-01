WATCH: Glenn Maxwell grabs scintillating boundary catch in BBL

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who is well known for his power-packed batting and agility on the field, stunned everyone with a stunning catch against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) season 14 match.

With five losses out of as many games, Melbourne Stars have little to celebrate in the BBL 14 so far. They were set 150-run target by Brisbane Heat in their sixth game currently underway at The Gabba.

The first ball of the 17th over was when the amazing moment occurred. Will Prestwidge struck a powerful, flat shot straight towards long-on fence as Daniel Lawrence delivered a full delivery at the stumps.

GLENN MAXWELL! CATCH OF THE SEASON. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/3qB9RaxHNb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2025

It looked a six the moment the ball hit the bat but Glenn Maxwell had different ideas. He sprinted to his right, jumped into the air, and made an incredible effort with one hand to throw the ball inside the boundary.

Glenn Maxwell tossed the ball back into play as he was still in the air, then landed beyond the boundary. He then walked back onto the field and finished the catch with both hands. The TV umpire verified it was a clean dismissal after a brief review.

“We have seen incredible stuff this summer but this is catch of the year. That is the catch of the year. Only Glenn Maxwell could do it,” a commentator said on Glenn Maxwell’s catch during the live telecast.