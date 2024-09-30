Mohammed Siraj takes brilliant catch to dismiss Shakib in Ban v Ind 2nd Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj took a stunning one-handed catch on Monday to dismiss former Bangladesh captain and legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the first innings of the ongoing 2nd Test at Green Park in Kanpur.

Shakib Al Hasan, who was batting on nine runs from 16 balls, tried to step out and hit Ravichandran Ashwin for a big shot, but he failed to connect the ball properly, and it went straight up.

After which, Mohammed Siraj completed a super catch with his left hand.

The wicket of Shakib was Ashwin’s second in the ongoing match, and it has helped him to complete 50 dismissals in WTC 2023-25.

By getting rid of 50 batters, Ashwin became the first bowler in the world to dismiss at least 50 batters each in all three editions of the World Test Championship.