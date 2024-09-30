Mohammed Siraj takes brilliant catch to dismiss Shakib in Ban v Ind 2nd Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj took a stunning one-handed catch on Monday to dismiss former Bangladesh captain and legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the first innings of the ongoing 2nd Test at Green Park in Kanpur.
What a catch by Siraj #INDvsBANTEST pic.twitter.com/wdd27cADnY
— 𝔸𝕪𝕒𝕒𝕟 (@yaan_Jatt) September 30, 2024
Shakib Al Hasan, who was batting on nine runs from 16 balls, tried to step out and hit Ravichandran Ashwin for a big shot, but he failed to connect the ball properly, and it went straight up.
Read more: Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement
After which, Mohammed Siraj completed a super catch with his left hand.
The wicket of Shakib was Ashwin’s second in the ongoing match, and it has helped him to complete 50 dismissals in WTC 2023-25.
By getting rid of 50 batters, Ashwin became the first bowler in the world to dismiss at least 50 batters each in all three editions of the World Test Championship.