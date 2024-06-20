WATCH: Rashid Khan’s hilarious conversation with Suryakumar

web analytics
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav were found having a fun around during their match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

India overcame Afghanistan quite convincingly by 47 runs in the Super 8 match at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

India posted 181-8 with Suryakumar Yadav scoring 53 off 28 balls. He also played two strong sweep shots against the spin wizard Rashid Khan.

The two then had a funny exchange in which Rashid which was caught on camera.

 

The Indian batter smashed four and a six against Rashid Khan in the 11th over of the innings. The Afghanistan skipper went to Suryakumar Yadav and jokingly asked him ‘not to sweep’.

Then the conversation remained calm and cool as both the players especially Rashid Khan caught smiling.

