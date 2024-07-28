WATCH: Two suspects rob mart in Karachi

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where two suspects looted a mart located in Azizabad area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The CCTV footage of the robbery came to light showing the suspects entering the mart and proceeding to the counter, where they snatched cash from a young cashier.

The alleged robbers managed to steal Rs 20,000 before flee the scene.

Meanwhile, the Karachi police have initiated a search for the suspects using the CCTV footage, hoping to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.

