“We requested Govt to elevate Justice Mansoor, all agreed but…” Aslam Ghori

ISLAMABAD: We had requested the government coalition to elevate Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to the office of the chief justice, JUI Spokesman Aslam Ghori said in an interview to ARY News on Thursday.

“All parties were agreed over the matter, but the committee taken a different decision,” JUI leader said. “Why all changed in the committee, what were the compulsions, ask them,” he said while narrating his party’s view with regard to the talks on 26th Constitutional Amendment.

“We had ensured to remove two to three points objected by the PTI,” JUI spokesman said.

“You could not get approval of all your points in dialogue,” Ghori said. “The judges age limit, high court judges’ powers, the Parliament could cancel the Supreme Court’s decisions; we ensured removal of these points at the 11th hour on the PTI’s demand,” Aslam Ghori said.

“On the last night, situation reached to the point where the government was presenting its own draft (of the constitutional amendment) after deadlock”, JUI leader said.

He said, sometime a side has to bear smaller loss to avoid a bigger damage. “If that bill had passed, those making noises today, would have been standing in military courts with clasped hands,” he said.

“We are not prepared to accept, if presently offered the office of the President of Pakistan to us,” he added.