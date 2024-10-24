web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 24, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

“We requested Govt to elevate Justice Mansoor, all agreed but…” Aslam Ghori

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

ISLAMABAD: We had requested the government coalition to elevate Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to the office of the chief justice, JUI Spokesman Aslam Ghori said in an interview to ARY News on Thursday.

“All parties were agreed over the matter, but the committee taken a different decision,” JUI leader said. “Why all changed in the committee, what were the compulsions, ask them,” he said while narrating his party’s view with regard to the talks on 26th Constitutional Amendment.

“We had ensured to remove two to three points objected by the PTI,” JUI spokesman said.

“You could not get approval of all your points in dialogue,” Ghori said. “The judges age limit, high court judges’ powers, the Parliament could cancel the Supreme Court’s decisions; we ensured removal of these points at the 11th hour on the PTI’s demand,” Aslam Ghori said.

“On the last night, situation reached to the point where the government was presenting its own draft (of the constitutional amendment) after deadlock”, JUI leader said.

He said, sometime a side has to bear smaller loss to avoid a bigger damage. “If that bill had passed, those making noises today, would have been standing in military courts with clasped hands,” he said.

“We are not prepared to accept, if presently offered the office of the President of Pakistan to us,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.