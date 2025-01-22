Wejhaty: Emirates Group unveils future-fit career and employee lounge

The Emirates Group has launched Wejhaty, a state-of-the-art lounge at its headquarters, designed to provide a seamless and inspiring experience for employees, new joiners, candidates, and their families.

The lounge, officially opened by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group, spans 22,770 sq.ft. and can accommodate 500 people at a time.

Wejhaty offers a range of services, including biometrics, medical fitness tests, HR, IT, and payroll services. The lounge also features advanced technology, concierge services, and amenities such as a childcare area, auditorium, and meeting rooms.

The Emirates Group aims to enhance employee experience, streamline processes, and promote sustainability through Wejhaty. The lounge is expected to serve 700 employees and their family members daily, hosting 400 candidates for interviews and assessments, and 100 new joiners for corporate induction.

According to Sheikh Ahmed, “Wejhaty sets new standards for employee experience, reflecting our commitment to our people’s safety, security, career development, and wellbeing.”

Spread across a sprawling 22,770 sq.ft. space, Wejhaty is no ordinary employee lounge or one-stop shop. The space can serve 500 people at any point in time, 1,200 a day, and it aims to create an inspiring and welcoming space that reflects the Group’s people ethos. The focus is on elevating employee experience with streamlined solutions, advanced technology, and seamless, highly responsive services.

A personal touch is central to customer-focused organisations like the Emirates Group, which is why visitors to Wejhaty will be greeted, served and guided by friendly, supportive concierge service attendants.