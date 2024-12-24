WhatsApp rolls out new addition to default reaction list

WhatsApp has introduced an exciting update by incorporating the Party Popper emoji as the seventh default reaction in the reaction tray.

According to WABetaInfo, users of the Meta-owned messaging application can easily access the Party Popper emoji within the reaction tray, allowing for a seamless way to celebrate and convey joy without the need to search through the emoji picker.

The selection of the Party Popper emoji is based on its widespread recognition as a symbol of celebration, making it particularly suitable for the New Year and Christmas festivities.

It is noteworthy that this feature is uniformly available across all platforms, including iOS, Android, individual chats, group chats, and channels, ensuring that users enjoy a consistent experience regardless of the device or context in which they utilise WhatsApp.

READ: WhatsApp to stop working on THESE android phones after 2024

The inclusion of the Party Popper emoji among the default reactions complements their recent introduction of animated confetti effects.

By combining this new animation with a more readily accessible emoji, WhatsApp seeks to enhance user engagement, thereby enriching the festive spirit of the holiday season.

Incorporating it into the reaction tray guarantees its visibility, which is especially beneficial during the holiday season when celebratory messages are more prevalent.

However, it is important to recognize that this addition to the reaction tray may be temporary.

Nonetheless, the animated confetti effect introduced with this update is expected to persist as part of WhatsApp’s reaction features, regardless of the potential removal from the default tray.