WhatsApp rolls out quick reply feature for voice messages

WhatsApp is actively developing a range of features, with several currently in progress. The most recent update for the WhatsApp Beta on Android has introduced a new functionality that enables users to respond swiftly to voice messages.

This quick reply feature bears a resemblance to the recently implemented reply button for video messages.

As reported by WABetaInfo, when a user listens to a voice message, a button will appear adjacent to the message. By tapping this button, users can instantly record and send a voice reply without needing to navigate away or manually select the “reply” option. The response will be directly associated with the original voice note.

Previously, users had to swipe or tap on the voice message, and then manually choose the reply option before recording their response. The introduction of this new button streamlines the process, making it more convenient to reply to specific voice notes.

The report further noted, “Users may now notice a new button next to voice notes, allowing them to instantly record and send a voice reply. It is important to mention that this button appears only when the user starts listening to the voice message.”

The quick reply feature for voice messages is currently available to select beta testers and is expected to be rolled out to the general public in the coming weeks. Users can access this feature by installing the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android from the Google Play Store.

In addition, WhatsApp is set to introduce a similar feature for group users, which will position the button directly above the message send button. This forthcoming update will enable all group members to utilize the feature. The previous beta update also indicated a gesture-based method for initiating voice chats, where scrolling up will automatically start the voice chat once the feature is activated.