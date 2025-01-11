WhatsApp to roll out AI character creation feature for users

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will enable users to create their own AI chatbots.

According to recent reports, the Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced this feature in the latest beta version for Android.

This feature will allow users to design and customise AI-driven chatbots directly within the application.

It appears that WhatsApp is incorporating this feature from Instagram’s personal area to enhance the overall user experience. With this addition, users will have the capability to swiftly and effortlessly create their own AI companions.

To initiate the process, users will need to provide comprehensive descriptions of the AI’s personality, purpose, goals, and unique traits. For instance, users can choose whether their AI companion will emphasise productivity, entertainment, or personal assistance.

Read also: WhatsApp to allow users to add images to polls

Additionally, users may offer helpful suggestions, including pre-defined templates or examples of popular AI profiles, to assist others in getting started.

The description provided will significantly influence the AI’s interactions. The technology company will customise the AI’s behaviour based on user input, enabling it to perform specific tasks such as providing motivation during workouts or assisting with tight deadlines.

It is important to note that the company has not yet made any official announcements regarding the feature or its release date. Nevertheless, it seems that WhatsApp is joining the competitive landscape of AI development. This update follows the discovery of a dedicated tab for AI tools in the previous WhatsApp beta version 2.25.1.24 for Android, which allows users to easily explore and engage with the new AI bots.

While there is no confirmed timeline for the public release of this feature, it is expected to be available to users in the upcoming months.