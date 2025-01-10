WhatsApp to allow users to add images to polls

WhatsApp is currently developing a feature that will enable users to attach images to poll options within channels. This functionality is expected to be included in coming update.

As detailed from WABetaInfo report, the integration of images is particularly beneficial when textual descriptions fall short, as visuals can provide greater clarity.

Channel administrators will have the capability to associate a photo with each poll option. For instance, channels focused on topics such as design, travel, or cuisine can utilise images to represent their poll choices, simplifying the decision-making process for their audience.

The Meta-owned platform, WhatsApp aims to enhance user experience by allowing visual representations alongside poll choices. This addition will facilitate a clearer understanding of the options available, thereby assisting voters in making informed decisions.

Read also: WhatsApp relocates operations from Pakistan due to internet slowdown

WhatsApp is actively working to improve its polling feature to increase user engagement. The latest beta version for Android, 2.25.1.17, available on the Google Play Store, has revealed this upcoming capability.

Furthermore, it was noted that if a photo is added to one poll option, it is mandatory to include images for all other options as well. This requirement ensures uniformity across the poll and minimise confusion by presenting all choices in a consistent format, thus aiding voters in their comparisons.

Initially, this feature will be limited to channels, allowing WhatsApp to fine-tune it in a controlled setting before potentially extending it to group chats and private conversations in the future.

Channels, which are designed for disseminating information to larger audiences, serve as an optimal environment for testing this feature due to their structured content and higher engagement levels from followers.