WhatsApp’s new feature to update users about unread chats

Have you ever overlooked unread messages in your WhatsApp conversations because you intended to check them later? This issue will soon be resolved, as the application is set to introduce a reminder notification feature for its users.

This innovative feature is expected to be included in an upcoming update; however, beta testers can currently access it in the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.25.29, which is available on the Google Play Store, according to WABetaInfo.

The chat notification feature, previously restricted to status updates, now enables users to receive reminders for unread messages from specific contacts that the application selects automatically.

The selection process for these contacts is governed by an internal algorithm that prioritizes those with whom users have the most frequent interactions.

It is essential to understand that this algorithm applies only to the current installation of WhatsApp. If a user reinstalls the application, WhatsApp will need to reassess these interactions, as this information is not retained in backups or stored on the server.

Regarding the new message reminder functionality, users may receive notifications for any unread messages from frequently contacted individuals.

For instance, if a user regularly communicates with a particular person but neglects to read one of their messages, WhatsApp may issue a reminder about the unread message.

In its effort to prevent users from being inundated with excessive notifications, WhatsApp adopts a thoughtful approach, ensuring that reminders are pertinent and unobtrusive.

While beta testers currently have access to this feature, other users can expect to see it rolled out to a broader audience in the coming days.