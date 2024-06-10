Wheat scandal: Balochistan CM summoned by BHC

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has summoned CM Sarfraz Bugti in wheat scandal case on June 12, ARY News reported on Monday.

The wheat scandal case was taken up by the Divisional Bench of Balochistan High Court led by Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar.

At the outset of the hearing, the advocate general said the chief minister was not in Quetta, so he could not appear before the court and pleaded to adjourn the hearing.

The high court adjourning the further hearing on the plea by June 12, directed CM Sarfraz Bugti to appear before it.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the removal of four responsible officers involved in the wheat scandal case.

According to the sources, the prime minister has directed to suspend four officials of the Ministry of National Food Security over poor planning and negligence.

The premier, as per details, gave its nod for relevant action to be taken against former federal secretary of national food security Muhammad Asif.

Meanwhile, other officers who are to be suspended include former director general plant protection AD Abid, Food Security Commissioner Dr Wasim and Director Sohail and Punjab Director Food Security Imtiaz Gopang.