White-collar crimes: ACE Sindh officers to get special training from FIA

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh officers will get special training from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Academy to curb white-collar crimes, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh government will spend Rs4.28 million on the training of eight ACE assistant directors of 17 grade. According to the anti-corruption officials, there is no mechanism in Sindh to catch white-collar criminals.

The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the training of ACE officers from the FIA Academy. The Sindh finance department will disburse the funds for accommodation and TADA of the officers for the training.

In March last year, the Sindh police had decided to form a new unit within the police department under the supervision of an Additional Inspector General (AIG) ranked official in order to introduce accountability and transparent policing in the province.

The Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) in the police replaces an older and now quashed post of AIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and senior cop Farhat Junejo will be heading the newly formed unit.

Higher echelons of Sindh Police had confirmed the development and said the inception of new post and scrapping of the old ones have been approved by the provincial government.

The AIG will be assigned the responsibility to oversee IAU whose purpose is to address the complaints made against the coppers and to end the corruption in the department.

