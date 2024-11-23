 ‘Wicked’ star Jonathan Bailey says the musical ‘feels like full circle’

‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey says taking on the role of Fiyero, a dashing Winkie country prince, in the musical movie ‘Wicked’ allowed him to return to his roots.

The British actor, who gained global fame with the hit Netflix Regency-era series, took ballet lessons as a youngster and began his career as a child actor in theatre productions.

“(The role) reminded me of two things in the sort of purest version of who I am. I loved dancing and I loved singing. And to be able to return to that, it all sort of feels full circle,” he said in an interview.

‘Wicked’ is based on Stephen Schwartz’s musical of the same name, which itself is an adaptation of the 1995 book by Gregory Maguire. It tells the story of a green-skinned young woman Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) who goes on to become the Wicked Witch of the West from the classic children’s novel ‘The Wizard of Oz’.