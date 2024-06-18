Will it rain in Karachi today? check weather forecast here

KARACHI: Met office has forecast rainfall in parts of the country during Eid ul Adha holidays from June 18th, ARY News reported.

A Shallow westerly wave likely to approach western parts of the country. Under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 18th June to 22nd June with occasional gaps. Few heavy falls are also likely in Kashmir during the period.

Rainfall is also expected in federal capital territory of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and various districts of Punjab from 18th June to 22nd June.

The weather department said that some areas of Karachi are expected to experience drizzle tonight.

However, the weather in the port city is expected to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30°C while the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 35 to 37°C, it added.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm, dust storm with gusty winds expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana districts of upper Sindh on 21st and 22nd June.