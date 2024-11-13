Dengue cases reach 5921 as 69 new cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The dengue virus has impacted more people in Rawalpindi, increasing the count to 69 in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

As per the information provided by the health department, the total number of patients affected this year has reached 5,921.

Currently, there are 175 individuals hospitalized in various medical facilities in Rawalpindi due to the virus.

Potohar Town is the most severely affected area in the district, with 33 registered cases, while the Municipal Corporation has reported 15 instances of dengue virus.

Health officials urged residents to maintain cleanliness and eliminate stagnant water around their homes to help curb the spread of dengue. Emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, they are seeking public cooperation with health teams working in high-risk areas.

To assist the public, the Health Department has established a helpline at 1033 for inquiries and reports regarding dengue-related issues. The department is stressing the need for heightened public awareness and strict adherence to preventive practices to control the spread of dengue in Punjab.