Four men gang rape woman while holding a pistol to her child’s head

A woman gang-raped by four men in Punjab’s Jaranwala by holding a pistol to her child’s head awaits justice.

The team of ARY News’ program Sar-e-Aam met with the victim to gather the details of the heinous crime

The victim shared that her husband works abroad, and one of his friends, along with other accomplices, assaulted her.

She revealed that her husband’s friend, Adnan, lured her to a house under false pretenses, where he and three others took turns assaulting her at gunpoint, even threatening her child. They also took pictures of her during the sexual assault.

Despite filing a police report, the victim claimed that no action was taken. She further alleged that the SHO registered an FIR in favor of the suspects, declaring them innocent, and pressured her to reconcile with them.

In another tragic incident in Kamoke, a man set himself on fire and ended his life after the police failed to take action against those involved in his wife’s abduction. When he initially attempted suicide, instead of providing justice, the police filed a case against him.

These incidents highlight the growing frustrations of victims and the lack of timely justice, raising concerns about law enforcement’s role in handling such sensitive cases.