Yami Gautam pens emotional note as father wins National Film Award

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam got emotional celebrating the first National Film Award of her father, filmmaker Mukesh Gautam.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here Acclaimed actor and proud daughter, Yami Gautam turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, to express her joy in a heartfelt note, as her father, Punjabi filmmaker Mukesh Gautam received an award from Indian President Droupadi Murmu, at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, for his film ‘Baghi Di Dhee (Daughter of a Rebel)‘ (2022).

Along with a television screengrab of her father being honoured, the ‘Dasvi’ actor penned, “Very emotional moment as my father, Shri Mukesh Gautam, received his first National Award, as a director, for his film – ‘Baghi Di Dhee’.”

“Emotions cannot be poured in words. I am such a proud daughter. My father’s journey till here has been one of the hardest journeys I have seen & yet couldn’t deter him from his consistent passion for work & immense honesty in ethics,” she added.

Concluding the post, the actor addressed her father noting, “Your family is proud of you, papa.”

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in ‘Article 370’ earlier this year. Currently, she is on a possible maternity break, after welcoming her first child in May.