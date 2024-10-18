Did Yo Yo Honey Singh take a fresh dig at Badshah?

Indian singer Yo Yo Honey Singh seemingly took a subtle dig at fellow rapper Badshah, reigniting their long-standing feud.

Even though the two buried the hatchet last year, ending their years-long conflict, Yo Yo Honey Singh has fuelled the rivalry once again, poking fun at Bashah’s rapping skills.

It happened so when the ‘Lungi Dance’ singer turned to his Instagram stories recently, to repost a promo video of his rival’s upcoming musical reality show.

In response to the lyrics of the ‘Mercy’ singer, which were like, “Dilli ka golgappa, Mumbai se bhelpuri, Chandigarh ki lassi ko gadd gadd pi jaate hai,” Singh captioned, “Aise lyrics likhwane hai bass taqdeer ban jayegi meri (Such lyrics will make my fortune),” and added a laughing tears emoji.

Badshah has not yet responded to Singh’s remark.

For those unversed about their issue, the two rappers have a history of conflict, where the two have not been on talking terms for many years and even released multiple diss tracks against each other.

However, during his performance earlier this year, Badshah expressed his desire to end the feud with Singh.

On the work front, Badshah will join A-list singers Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal on the judges panel of the upcoming season 15 of the musical reality show ‘Indian Idol’.

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback with his multi-lingual album, titled ‘Glory’, featuring artists from all over the world, including Pakistan. The 18-track album was released in August.