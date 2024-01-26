Yumna Zaidi slays the glam look: See pictures

A-list actor Yumna Zaidi absolutely nailed the glam look in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, Yumna Zaidi stunned her 8.6 million followers with her latest pictures, as the celebrity glammed up in a chic fit for the premiere night of her movie.

“Ready get set and Go for ‘Nayab’. Smiling for the big day. WISH ME LUCK,” wrote the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star in the caption of the four-picture gallery along with credits.

The stunning photos, captured by celebrity photographer Shahbaz Shazi, see Zaidi look pristine in an exquisite ensemble, comprising of a draped skirt and crop top set, paired with a heavily-embellished blazer, by ace designer Sania Maskatiya. The look was styled simply with silver strappy heels, a pair of earrings and a matching ring, along with extremely dewy face makeup.

The now-viral pictures were loved by thousands of social users on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Apart from being one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment with her consistently stellar performances, Yumna Zaidi also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with millions of followers on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram alone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zaidi last received acclaim for her effortless portrayal of Pakhtun lady cadet Shaista Khanzada in the female-centric blockbuster series ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

