NAB requests court to seize Zulfi Bukhari’s assets

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a plea in an accountability court, requesting it to freeze the assets of Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Zulfi Bukhari has been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court in a corruption case after his continuous absence during the hearings.

In the fresh plea, the NAB requested the court to order the seizure of Bukhari’s assets to ensure his appearance in the court.

According to the NAB, Zulfi Bukhari possesses 30 plots in Sector 16, Islamabad, four pots in Sector 15, and, 1300 kanals of land in Attock Reason for Request.

The court will review NAB’s request and make a decision on freezing Bukhari’s assets in the coming days.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday gave its approval for the issuance of a red warrant against PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari. The red warrant is an international notice sent to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

In a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the interior ministry directed the agency to contact the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) in France for the issuance of a red warrant against Zulfi Bukhari.

The approval for the red warrant was issued in a case related to attack on Judicial Complex Islamabad during the appearance of the PTI Chairman before the court in the Toshakhana case.