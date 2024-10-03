web analytics
143-tola gold, cash looted from Peshawar house

PESHAWAR: In a daring robbery in Peshawar, masked robbers dressed in police uniforms made off with 143 tolas of gold and Rs1 million in cash from a house.

As per details, robbers disguised as policemen barged Muhammad Malik Tahir’s house in Canal Town, Peshawar and looted gold and cash.

According to Tahir, despite 10 days having passed since the incident, the police have yet to file an FIR. He also alleged that the Tehkal police recorded the case in the daily logbook but took no further action.

The police, however, stated that the incident has been noted in the daily report and investigations are underway. They assured that the FIR will be registered shortly.

Read more: 45-tola gold looted from jewellery shop in Punjab

In a similar incident, 70 tola gold worth over Rs8 million was looted during a house robbery within the jurisdiction of Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.

According to the police, four armed men forced their way into a house in the Gulshan-e-Jamal neighborhood as a member of the household opened the door to leave for work.

A Karachi police official said the robbers looted 70 tolas of gold worth more than Rs8 million before getting away.

In Jan 2022, 28 pieces of tola gold jewelry were stolen from the house of a deputy inspector general (DIG) of the motorway police.

