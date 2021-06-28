225 Pakistanis deported from Iran

CHAGAI: As many as 225 Pakistanis were deported by Iran through the Taftan border crossing in Balochistan’s Chagai district on Monday, ARY News reported.

Iranian officials handed over the Pakistani nationals to the Levies Force. They had illegally entered Iran and were arrested for not possessing valid travel documents.

The Levies Forces handed over the deported Pakistanis to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

People often cross the border illegally in an attempt to reach Turkey, Greece and other European countries in search of greener pastures and become easy victims for human trafficking rackets.

Last week, Iranian authorities had handed over 400 Pakistani citizens to border authorities who had illegally crossed over the border.

According to official sources, the Levies authorities later handed over these illegal migrant to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation and questioning.