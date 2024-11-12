‘Wrong injection’ claims three-year-old girl’s life in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic incident occurred at a private clinic in Akhtar Colony area of Karachi, where a three-year-old girl reportedly lost her life after being administered a wrong injection, ARY News reported.

According to the victim’s family, the deceased toddler was taken to a clinic due to a high fever. The doctor administered her an injection, after which the girl’s body began to swell. The concerned parents returned to the clinic, but the doctor simply applied a bandage and sent them back home.

The grieving family revealed that the three-year-old girl was the youngest among four siblings. They have decided to file a legal case against the doctor involved. The family approached the police, stating their intent to take action against the clinic.

According to the police, the private clinic in Akhtar Colony is run by Dr. Ijaz Ahmed. The child was initially brought to the clinic on Sunday due to a fever. When the girl’s body began to swell, the family took her back to the same clinic the following day. Her condition worsened, and she was eventually taken to Jinnah Hospital, where she unfortunately passed away.

The authorities have acknowledged the incident and confirmed that an investigation is underway. The police assured that appropriate legal measures would be taken following a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Read More: FIA exposes illegal sale of expired medicines in Karachi

In October 2024, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully apprehended an individual involved in the illegal sale of prohibited and expired medications in Karachi.

The accused, Shehzad Aftab, was arrested from the Defense Badar Commercial area during a coordinated operation that included drug inspection teams.

According to FIA officials, the company was involved in repackaging high-quality drugs and reselling surplus medicines that had been exported in large quantities.

Alarmingly, the operation uncovered a stockpile of prohibited drugs, which were seized for further investigation.