Aamir Khan in talks to star in Kishore Kumar biopic

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has reportedly been in talks with notable director Anurag Basu to star in Kishore Kumar biopic.

The “Ghajini” actor has recently wrapped up shooting for “Sitaare Zameen Par,” and is mulling taking up as many as five films, including Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy “Char Din Ki Zindagi,” a superhero film, and a sequel to his cult blockbuster ‘Ghajini.’

Indian media publication Pinkvilla exclusively reported that filmmaker Anurag Basu has offered the Kishore Kumar biopic to Aamir Khan.

“The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way. Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most,” the publication cited a source.

According to the source, the filmmaker and the Bollywood star have held around five meetings and are on the way to reach an agreement.

“While the script of Kishore Kumar Biopic, Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy is locked, Ghajini 2, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, and Zoya Akhtar’s next are in the development stage,” as per a source close to Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu is filming a yet-to-be-untitled love story with Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, expected to be wrapped by April 2025.

The “Lagaan” star’s last appearance was in 2022’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, and he recently produced his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies”.