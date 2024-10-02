AB de Villiers responds to Babar Azam’s resignation as Pakistan captain

Former South Africa captain and legendary batsman AB de Villiers responded to Babar Azam’s decision to step down as Pakistan men’s cricket team’s white-ball captain.

The former South African batter took to X (formerly Twiiter) and backed Babar Azam’s decision. AB de Villiers hoped that Babar Azam would score more runs after relinquishing the leadership responsibility.

“Congrats. You’ve been great. Now for plenty more runs for your team,” AB de Villiers posted.

A day earlier, the star batter took to Instagram to announce that he was relinquishing the Pakistan team’s captaincy to focus on his personal growth and contribute to the team as a player.

“Dear Fans, I’m sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month,” Babar Azam wrote in his statement.

While calling his role as the Pakistan captain a rewarding experience, the former all-format captain maintained that the responsibility added a significant workload.

“By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth,” Babar Azam announced.

“I’m grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support.”

Meanwhile, sources said that wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan is a ‘strong candidate’ to lead the national cricket team after the resignation of Babar Azam.

According to the sources, relevant Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have been asked to hold consultations with Mohammad Rizwan for team selection.

The sources said that Babar was asked to continue captaining the ODI team, as white-ball coach Gary Kirsten wanted him at the top.