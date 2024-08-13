Iqrarul Hassan shares his investigation into AC explosions

ARY News anchorperson, Iqrarul Hassan Tuesday shed light on the increasing incidents of air conditioners (AC) explosions across Pakistan.

Iqrarul Hassan recently launched a probe into AC explosion incidents, which resulted in several fatalities.

The explosions in ACs have tragically claimed the lives of 16 individuals, over the past two months, with 14 casualties alone in Faisalabad in two separate incidents. Two were reported in Karachi and Dera Ismail Khan.

Talking to Bakhabar Savera program, Iqrarul Hassan said though he is not an engineer, but his investigation revealed Rs-32 gas behind the blasts in the ACs.

He further explained that engineers and technicians worldwide agree that the R-32 gas is responsible for these fatal incidents. This gas is odorless, colorless, and difficult to detect during leakage, with much higher pressure than regular gases.

The senior anchorperson also highlighted that, unfortunately, companies have been ‘compromising’ on the quality of compressors and valves. Blasts can occur from lighting a match, turning a switch on or off, or any small spark, he added.

Hassan emphasized the need for thorough investigations and discussions on this critical issue to save the lives of the people from these deadly AC explosions.