Boy forces acid on girl for refusing to talk on phone

SAHIWAL: A boy forced acid on a girl for not talking to him on phone in Sahiwal city of Pakistan’s Punjab province. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused person.

According to the details, a person named Usman has forced acid on a girl in Sahiwal. The 16-year-old girl has been admitted to a hospital where she is in critical condition.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the boy wanted to marry the girl and had tried to buy her a cellphone but due to the refusal of victim’s parents, forced acid on her, causing severe injuries.

Earlier in a distressing event on May 15, A man in Karachi attacked his wife—a female police constable with acid in the Saeedabad area and escaped with their child.

Also Read: Police arrest Peshawar acid attack suspect

Pakistan first outlawed acid attacks in 2011. The National Assembly passed a law imposing harsh penalties, including up to life imprisonment and a hefty fine, for such crimes.

In 2012, a stricter law was enacted. This law moved acid attack cases to special anti-terrorism courts, which are known for their tougher sentencing.

However, even with these legal measures, acid attacks remain a serious problem in Pakistan.