Adnan Shah Tipu recalls missing Bollywood opportunity opposite Madhuri Dixit

Acclaimed actor Adnan Shah Tipu revealed he auditioned multiple times for the Bollywood film ‘Dedh Ishqiya’, starring A-lister Madhuri Dixit.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a recent conversation with celebrated star Faysal Quraishi, on his YouTube channel, versatile actor Adnan Shah Tipu revealed that he gave auditions almost 9-10 times for the title, and even got a confirmation call from ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj at one point, but couldn’t sign the project due to visa issues.

Recalling an old social media post, where Tipu expressed his disappointment upon not getting the role in ‘Dedh Ishqiya’, he said, “It was definitely upsetting because I gave some 9-10 auditions for it,” and disclosed that the role eventually went to actor Vijay Raaz, known for his work in films like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Delhi Belly’ and ‘Dhamaal’ among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani Cinema (@pakistanicinemaa)

Tipu added, “I even got a call from Vishal [Bhardwaj] bhai for the prep but then he went to Delhi and was refused the visa for me.”

The ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor asserted that he has no regrets about it as it was not destined to be.

Also Read: Adnan Shah Tipu opens up on pay disparity in Bollywood, Hollywood

Apart from Madhuri Dixit and Vijay Raaz, Bhardwaj’s black comedy sequel ‘Dedh Ishqiya’, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi. The title received positive reviews from critics, however, it was a commercial failure.