Adnan Siddiqui calls out Bollywood for ‘tearing apart’ Reshma’s classic

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Adnan Siddiqui did not hold back with his opinion on Bollywood ruining classics ever since, with the latest victim being legendary folk singer Reshma’s iconic song ‘Akhiyaan De Kol’ in Kriti Sanon’s forthcoming film ‘Do Patti’.

Taking to his X handle on Sunday, with a poster of Sanon’s item song, the ‘Tamasha’ host wrote, “Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend.”

“Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff,” he urged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistani Cinema (@pakistanicinemaa)

Siddiqui wasn’t the only one enraged over the disrespectful rendition of one of the most iconic songs of the legend, but even Sanon’s own fans turned to social media, to share similar thoughts on her song, sung by Shilpa Rao.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Reacting to the number, a social user wrote, “Seriously!! Ruined one of the best songs,” while another added, “Reshma ji would have never thought of such portrayal of her song.”