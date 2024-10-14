Do Patti trailer: Kajol on mission to investigate Kriti Sanon’s murder

Netflix dropped the trailer for mystery-thriller “Do Patti,” starring Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Kajol.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the murder mystery will be released on October 25 on Netflix and will see Kajol playing the role of a cop while Kriti Sanon plays a double role.

The movie will reunite the two Bollywood actresses for the first time since sharing the screen on 2015’s “Dilwale” which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The twisted tale unfolds in the fictional hilly town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) finds herself drawn to a series of unsettling events involving Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). When Saumya’s twin sister, Shailee, suddenly arrives at the hill station, her intrigue deepens, leaving Vidya to question whether anything is truly as it seems within this web of half-truths and half-lies.”

‘Do Patti’ will see Kajol’s character investigating the murder of Saumya played by Kriti Sanon and the main suspect is her husband (Shaheer Sheikh) who is accusing his wife’s twin sister Shailee (Sanon).

Indian TV star Shaheer Sheikh also has a key role in the film, with his character confused and entangled between the twin sisters.

The upcoming Netflix movie will see Kajol play a cop for the first time in her Bollywood career.

It is worth mentioning here that Kriti Sanon already has two releases this year, including “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” and “Crew.”

On the other hand, Bollywood star Kajol is set to feature in “Sarzameen,” “Maa,” and “Maharagni- Queen of Queens.”