IHC closes missing poet’s recovery case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday wrapped up the plea seeking recovery of missing poet Ahmed Farhad.

On May 15, his wife filed a petition in IHC, requesting that he be found and produced before the court and to identify, investigate and prosecute those responsible for his disappearance.

The petition was taken up by IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Kayani inquired about Ahmed Farhad’s whereabouts before his arrest. The additional attorney general stated that if the abductee is recovered, the plea of arbitrary detention should be dismissed.

Read more: IHC orders recovery of missing poet Ahmed Farhad by Friday

The Additional Attorney General Duggal informed the court that the ‘kidnapped’ individual is in judicial custody and that Ahmed Farhad’s statement under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been recorded.

Justice Kayani ordered that upon Farhad’s return, his statement under Section 164 should be recorded before the investigating magistrate of Lohi Bhair police station.

IHC judge stated his intention to write to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to constitute a larger bench for cases involving missing persons, ensuring that multiple judges can review the positions taken. Justice Kayani also directed that officers involved in the Criminal Administration Committee should appear before the court.