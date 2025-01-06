Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI over anti-state social media campaign

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its anti-state social media campaign, ARY news reported Monday.

“What PTI is doing on social media against Pakistani intuitions India’s RAW can’t even imagine doing,” he said while speaking at a ceremony in Karachi.

Ahsan Iqbal termed the PTI’s rise to power in 2018 an experiment similar to the 1971 incident when Pakistan was divided into two parts.

Reflecting on the politics of PML-N and PPP, he said that both parties adopted the path of resistance, however, they never crossed the ‘red line.’

According to Ahsan Iqbal, the PTI changed the country’s political dynamics after the May 9 riots in which public, private and army installations were vandalised.

The PML-N leader lamented that ‘certain forces tarnished Pakistan’s image’ by associating negative perceptions about its nationals.

He called for a collective effort to restore Pakistan’s global reputation, urging the nation to look toward the future and focus on its strengths.

The federal minister noted that while Pakistan’s population is smaller compared with some of its neighbours, the country can leverage its resources to outpace its competitors in technological advancements over the next two decades.

He emphasised the need for consistency in policies and long-term reforms, pointing out that the nations that have succeeded globally – such as Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam – built their economies on the pillars of peace, political stability, policy consistency, and commitment to reform.

Meanwhile, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said that Imran Khan will not seek revenge after his release from prison.

Speaking on ARY News’ Off the Record, Qaiser reiterated PTI’s stance that no personal vendettas will be pursued.

“We will ensure that no wrong actions are taken. Anyone guilty of crimes or corruption will be held accountable by the courts, not by us,” he explained.

Qaiser revealed that PTI’s founder Imran Khan has instructed party members to communicate a zero-tolerance policy on revenge.

Qasier quoted the PTI founder as saying, “The current system of retribution will not continue under our governance. Just look at the direction the country is heading in.”