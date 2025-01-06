PTI founder will not seek revenge upon release, asserts Qaiser

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said the government fears Imran Khan’s return to power, but Khan has assured there will be no acts of revenge under any circumstances.

Speaking on ARY News’ Off the Record, Qaiser reiterated PTI’s stance that no personal vendettas will be pursued. “We will ensure that no wrong actions are taken. Anyone guilty of crimes or corruption will be held accountable by the courts, not by us,” he explained.

Qaiser revealed that PTI’s founder Imran Khan had instructed party members to communicate a zero-tolerance policy on revenge and said, “The current system of retribution will not continue under our governance. Just look at the direction the country is heading in.”

Discussing negotiations with the government, Qaiser warned that if meetings with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan are not facilitated, it indicates the government’s lack of seriousness about dialogue.

He added that PTI will present written demands, but so far, the government has not made any. He emphasised that a resolution must be reached by January 31; otherwise, the nation will know who was truly committed to talks.

Expressing optimism, Qaiser said he believes Imran Khan will be free in two to three months, resolving the current political crisis. He criticised the government’s attitude, saying it lacks genuine intent to move forward with discussions.

He also highlighted PTI’s internal decision-making process, making it clear that no decision can be made without the Imran Khan’s approval. “PTI is a political party, and our leader remains the PTI founder Imran Khan. Every decision will follow his guidance,” Qaiser affirmed.

Criticising electoral manipulation, he cited the example of February 8, when a candidate won under suspicious circumstances the next day. He lamented the state of judicial reforms and claimed that institutions like the judiciary, Election Commission, and Parliament are compromised.

Read More: Bulgari set issue deemed insufficient by IHC in Toshakhana-II case

Qaiser reflected on the limited options available to PTI beyond dialogue and peaceful protests. He referenced the November 26 incident to highlight the suppression of protests, saying, “This is not about the government; it’s about the country. What we have now is a puppet government.”

Commenting on deteriorating relations with neighbouring countries and poor economic conditions, he suggested asking the public to understand the gravity of the situation. “Look at the state of policies and where the economy stands,” he remarked.

Lastly, Qaiser addressed speculation about Bushra Bibi’s involvement in politics, stating that her efforts are solely for her husband’s cause. “She has no political role. We aim to move forward for the sake of Pakistan, setting aside certain grievances,” he concluded.