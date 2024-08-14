Aima Baig suffers heart attack

Prominent Pakistani singer Aima Baig recently suffered a heart attack during her international tour and is being under treatment at a hospital.

Famous for her electrifying concerts and chart-topping tunes, Aima Baig, had a demanding schedule that required her to travel across multiple nations without getting enough sleep before the heart attack.

The singer took to Instagram on August 14, posting pictures of herself from a hospital. Aima Baig revealed that she suffered a mini-heart attack.

“After a mini heart attack because of too much traveling with zero sleep and all-nighters, one must not forget to pamper oneself,” she captioned.

Aima Baig, who is currently on an international, started her journey in July as she performed in Jeddah and Saudi Arabia.

Though she intended to stay overseas for more than a month, rumors about her leaving the nation and the music industry have tainted recent news.



The prominent singer earlier sparked concerns among her fans after she announced on Thursday that she is leaving Pakistan and will miss her country.

Aima Baig turned to her Instagram stories to inform her millions of followers that she is travelling for Umrah, and hinted that she might not return to the country anytime soon.

“Bye-bye Pakistan – for a while. I’m gonna miss my country since I’m leaving for a certain period of time rather than just a week or two or month,” she shared with an upset face emoji.

“Wish I wasn’t leaving this unhappy but IK (I know) Allah will fix everything – even the mental stress and state we go through every day,” she added.