Airhostess arrested at Lahore airport over smuggling

LAHORE: Customs authorities have foiled a currency smuggling attempt, arresting an airhostess at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Collector Customs, the airhostess was caught with Saudi Riyals and US Dollars worth Rs. 1.5 lakh, which were hidden in her luggage.

The airhostess was supposed to fly out of Lahore to a foreign destination but was offloaded from the plane after being suspected of smuggling.

Customs authorities have taken action against the airhostess and are investigating the matter further.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant reportedly disappeared in Canada.

The missing flight attendant Noor Sher was assigned to flight PK 781 from Islamabad to Toronto.

According to sources, the string of alleged disappearances of flight attendants on PIA’s Toronto route continues unabated.

Noor Sher’s disappearance was noticed when he failed to report for his scheduled return flight, sources said, adding that the total count of missing staff from the national carrier in Canada reached 14.

In March this year, the Canadian authorities arrested Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airhostess for carrying multiple passports.

PIA steward Hina Sani, who arrived in Toronto on PK-789, was arrested as Canadian immigration authorities found multiple passports belonging to different individuals from her baggage.

Earlier, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was slapped with heavy fine after its air hostess reached Canada without a passport.