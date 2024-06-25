Another PIA steward goes missing in Canada

KARACHI: Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant has reportedly disappeared in Canada, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

The missing flight attendant Noor Sher was assigned to flight PK 781 from Islamabad to Toronto.

According to sources, the string of alleged disappearances of flight attendants on PIA’s Toronto route continues unabated.

Noor Sher’s disappearance was noticed when he failed to report for his scheduled return flight, sources said, adding that the total count of missing staff from the national carrier in Canada reached 14.

It has been reported that the missing air attendants have applied for asylum in Canada.

Earlier in March this year, the Canadian authorities arrested Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airhostess for carrying multiple passports.

PIA steward Hina Sani, who arrived in Toronto on PK-789, was arrested as Canadian immigration authorities found multiple passports belonging to different individuals from her baggage.

Earlier, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was slapped with heavy fine after its air hostess reached Canada without a passport.