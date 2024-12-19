Aishwarya’s gesture with Abhishek goes viral amid divorce rumours

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai responded to rumours about her divorce with Abhishek Bachchan with a sweet gesture during their daughter’s annual day function.

The couple along with veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan arrived at the Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day in Mumbai as Aishwarya Rai held her husband’s arm.

The viral video of their arrival showed Abhishek Bachchan ensuring his wife’s safe entrance inside the venue.

The Bollywood power couple was seen warmly meeting and greeting the school’s staff members.

Following the event, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan left in the same vehicle alongside their family after greeting the event organisers with a warm hug.

Rumours about trouble in their marriage began in July when the two Bollywood actors arrived at Anant Ambani’s wedding separately.

Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya while the rest of the Bachchan family —Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli arrived at the event together.

The rumours about their divorce further intensified after the Bachchan family did not wish Aishwarya Rai on her birthday earlier this month.

However, the two put the rumours to rest earlier this month when they were spotted together at an event.

Moreover, the couple was all smiles as they posed together for selfies with other guests, shared by film producer Anu Ranjan and former actor Ayesha Jhulka on the social site Instagram.

It is to be noted here that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007. The couple shares a daughter together, named Aaradhya, 13.