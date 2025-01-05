Akshay Kumar reacts to poor box office run in 2024

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has responded to the poor box office collection of his films throughout 2024.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The actor’s releases in 2024 included ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ ‘Sarfira,’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ all of which disappointed at the box office.

However, ‘Stree 2,’ and ‘Singham Again,’ in which Akshay Kumar appeared in cameo roles, were hit at the Indian box office.

During a recent interview, the Bollywood actor opened up on his films’ failure at the box office and its impact on his career.

“It’s not like this has happened for the first time. The best thing to do is keep on working hard. I keep telling myself this, and talk about it to others too, you have to keep on working hard. Lots of people come and tell me to do a maximum of two films in a year. But if I can work more, why shouldn’t I? My entire career has been made at this pace with dedication and hard work,” Akshay Kumar said.

Read more: Akshay Kumar addresses Hera Pheri 3 viral rumours

The Bollywood actor revealed that he was advised against taking up roles in content-based films, however, he rejected the advice.

“Even though the film didn’t work, I was very proud that I made a film like Sarfira. It is one of my best films,” Akshay Kumar added.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star is gearing up for his first release in 2025, ‘Sky Force’ which will hit theatres on January 24.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the film co-stars Akshay Kumar with Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya.

The Bollywood star also has ‘Jolly LLB 3,’ ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ ‘Housefull 5,’ ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ and ‘Bhoot Bangala’ in the pipeline.