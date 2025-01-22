Akshay Kumar says he was ‘removed’ from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar claimed he was dropped from the popular horror-comedy franchise, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

During a recent fan interaction segment with an Indian media outlet, actor Akshay Kumar, who headlined the launching film of the blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise, answered a query about why he didn’t return for the sequel and threequel films.

“Beta mujhe nikaal dia tha (Son I was removed). That’s it,” Kumar told a fan who asked him about his exit from the franchise, adding that he did not watch ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ 2 and 3 due to the same reason.

Further asked about the actor doing lesser comedy films in the past decade, the ‘Housefull’ star replied, “That’s true. I’ve done less comedies. I’ve done a lot of social films, whether it’s Sarfira, Airlift, Rustom, Padman and Toilet (Ek Prem Katha). Because I wanted to do it. I’d done a lot of comedies in the past. Every person has a mindset at a particular time, what he wants to do. So I wanted to do that.”

However, he confirmed, “But now, I’ve signed about 2-3 comedies which I’m filming, like Bhooth Bangla, Welcome (to the Jungle), and Housefull (5).”

Notably, Akshay Kumar led the first film of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise, a remake of the Malayalam psychological horror ‘Manichitrathazhu’, directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. The title also starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel.

In 2022, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ was revamped as a horror-comedy franchise, by filmmaker Anees Bazmee, starring Kartik Aaryan in the sequel and threequel.