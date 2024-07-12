Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 for the third time

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will have to give Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding a miss as he has been tested for COVID-19 once again.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Despite receiving a personal invite from groom-to-be Anant Ambani, who especially went to his house with the wedding invitation, Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar will have to give his wedding with his fiancee Radhika Merchant a miss, as the actor has tested positive for COVID-19, for the third time, reported an Indian media outlet.

Quoting a source close to the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor, the publication reported, “Akshay Kumar had been promoting his latest release Sarfira when he felt unwell, and decided to get tested after being told that some crew members of his promotions team had tested positive for covid.”

“The actor tested positive on Friday morning and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him,” the source added. “It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

For the unversed, the much-awaited big fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, spanning over four days, will be held from July 12 to 15, beginning with ‘Shubh Vivaah’, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Sarfira’, the Hindi adaptation of Sudha Kongara’s Tamil flick ‘Soorarai Pottru’, co-starring Radhika Madan, hit theatres today, July 12.

Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi land in trouble