Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ getting delayed? makers react

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s “Welcome To The Jungle” broke silence after reports emerged that the movie was being shelved.

Rumours of the film being delayed began circulating after several Indian media outlets reported that Jio Studios had backed out of the film.

The rumours intensified further after the announcement video of Ahmed Khan’s directorial went missing from their official YouTube channel.

However, the makers of the highly-awaited ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ have now put such rumours to rest by dropping an unseen picture from the shoot with its cast members including Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Quoting an official statement from the makers, Indian media outlets reported that the shooting schedule has already been finished in Mumbai and Kashmir in August with the makers set to begin the International Marathon schedule of the film in October.

Additionally, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ director Ahmed Khan also reacted to the reports of the movie being shelved.

“There is no truth to these rumours. The film is on track, and we are kickstarting our next leg of the marathon schedule internationally from October, for which my technical team has already left for the first recce,” he said.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the film stars Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi among others.

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is expected to hit theatres by the end of this year on Christmas 2024.

In May this year, Sanjay Dutt walked out of the Akshay Kumar-led movie after shooting for 15 days, an Indian entertainment outlet reported.

According to the report, the seasoned actor stepped back from the star-studded threequel of the superhit comedy franchise ‘Welcome’, due to his health issues.

The “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S” actor had already shot for 15 days in Madh Island, Mumbai, for the title, before considering the exit.