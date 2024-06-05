CM Ali Amin Gandapur issues final warning to federal govt

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has issued final warning to the federal government against alleged ‘prejudicial treatment’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur was reacting to the removal of the province’s 91 projects from the Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP) in the upcoming budget of 2024-25.

Gandapur termed the move by the federal government ‘biased’ and added after ‘seizing’ dues, now the development projects of the province have been laid down.

Issuing final warning to the federal government, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur made it clear that the province will not compromise on its due rights.

We will tell the centre how province’s rights are claimed, he added.

Read more: CM Gandapur ‘tables’ KP demands in SIFC meeting, calls for releasing funds

On May 25, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur asserted that he has put forward KP demands in Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting, asking the federal government to clear its dues to the province.

Speaking to journalists after SIFC’s meeting, the KP chief minister said that his government will not compromise on province rights and will not allow anyone to take “undue advantage”.

During the apex committee’s meeting, CM Gandapur said that he opposed imposition of tax on Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA). “The deadline regarding electricity dues also came under discussion,” he said.