Ali Sethi apparently ‘lost some votes’ in India’s Lok Sabha election

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi grabbed attention after a photo of a contestant went viral during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in India.

Taking to his Instagram, the Pasoori singer shared an image showing a man having striking resemblance to him during the election coverage of an India new channel.

“Apparently I lost some votes in India,” Ali Sethi captioned the post, referring to the unexpected lookalike moment.

The photo was first shared by an Indian Instagram user, wondering if the person on the screen was the Pasoori singer.

Fans soon joined the discussion and expressed a wide range of reaction to the viral photo.

One user commented, “If not from Mussoorie, you’d have surely won from Pasoori,” in a humorous reference to Sethi’s popular song.

Another suggested that Indian channels might use this post to claim “Pakistan’s hand in Indian elections.”

A fan took it as an opportunity for the singer to hold a concert in India.

“Now that your Indian citizenship can be proved, when are we having a concert in New Delhi?” the user commented.

One fan used the popular political slogan used during the Lok Sabha election 2024, “Abki baar Sethi sarkar (This time, Sethi’s government).”

About the records-smashing Pasoori with Shae Gill, the song was a global sensation of 2022 with millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams, in addition to countless renditions and reel recreations across the globe.

Moreover, the catchy track also topped Google Search in 2022, surpassing the K-Pop chart-topper ‘Butter’ by BTS.