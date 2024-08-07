Aliya Hamza released from Gujranwala prison

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza has been released from prison in Gujranwala on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Aliya Hamza, who was behind the bars in May 9 case, was granted a bail by a sessions court in Gujranwala on July 31. She has been released following the submission of surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 and a release order by the trial court.

After the release, the PTI leader left for her residence from the prison.

The PTI leader was re-arrested on June 6 in another case pertaining to violence on May 9 following her bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a similar case.

The police said that Aliya Hamza was wanted by Gujranwala police in a case related to violence on May 9.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.