Allu Arjun’s house attacked after ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede

The house of South superstar Allu Arjun was stormed and vandalised as he faced new allegations in the case pertaining to the death of a woman during a ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere.

According to Indian media outlets, the actor’s residence in Hyderabad was allegedly stormed by protestors on Sunday in response to the killing of a woman at Sandhya Theatre which was screening ‘Pushpa 2.’

Reports said that the protesters, reportedly from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), infiltrated Allu Arjun’s residence, damaged flowerpots and ornamental plants and raised anti-Arjun slogans.

The protestors also pelted stones and tomatoes at the ‘Pushpa 2’ star’s residence.

As per Indian media outlets, the protesters demanded that Allu Arjun pay the victim’s family at least INR1 crore.

“We demand that Allu Arjun take care of…Revathi’s family. Why did so many film personalities visit him when he came out of jail…but none of them cared when a woman died. We will not let you go anywhere if these demands aren’t met,” one of the protesters was quoted as saying.

The incident came soon after Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lambasted Allu Arjun for attending the ‘Pushpa 2’ screening despite the authorities’ refusal to give him permission to attend the event.

However, Allu Arjun denied the allegations in a press conference, saying, “Had there not been permission, they would have told us to return and I am a law-abiding citizen.”

It is worth noting here that the South superstar’s surprise visit to the screening event earlier this month, triggered a massive crowd of fans at the venue, resulting in a stampede.

During the panic situation, a woman named Revathi lost consciousness and was declared dead upon arrival at the Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital while her son Sri Tej was critically injured.